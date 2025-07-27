Summer Camp For Students And Children Of Martyrs And Veterans Opens In Guba

MENAFN - AzerNews) A summer camp for university students and children of martyrs and veterans has opened in Guba within the framework of the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty,reports.

The camp is organized by Baku State University (BSU), the Eurasian Regional Center (ERC) of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), BSU Volunteers organization, and the "Amanat" Project for the Personal Development of Children of Martyrs and Veterans.

The camp participants first visited the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev erected in the center of Guba and laid flowers in his honor.

Head of the Department for Humanitarian Affairs and Youth Policy at BSU, Ramin Samedov, officially opened the camp and stressed the active role of the "BSU Volunteers" organization.

He pointed out that patriotic initiatives carried out at the university significantly contribute to the development of youth and their sense of social responsibility. He then informed the participants about the camp's program.

Deputy Director General of ICYF-ERC, Ramin Habibzade, expressed his gratitude to all institutions and individuals involved in organizing the camp and spoke about the facilities provided for students and children of martyrs and veterans during the camp.

In his speech, the head of the "Amanat" Project for the Personal Development of Children of Martyrs and Veterans Sarkhan Bagirli, noted that this initiative serves the development of both youth and children. He emphasized that this is the fifth summer camp held within the framework of the project.

The camp is being held at BSU's Training-Practice and Recreation Center in Guba from July 26 to 29.

The program includes training sessions, informational seminars, cultural events, and entertainment activities to organize participants' leisure time.