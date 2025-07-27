Summer Camp For Students And Children Of Martyrs And Veterans Opens In Guba
The camp is organized by Baku State University (BSU), the Eurasian Regional Center (ERC) of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), BSU Volunteers organization, and the "Amanat" Project for the Personal Development of Children of Martyrs and Veterans.
The camp participants first visited the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev erected in the center of Guba and laid flowers in his honor.
Head of the Department for Humanitarian Affairs and Youth Policy at BSU, Ramin Samedov, officially opened the camp and stressed the active role of the "BSU Volunteers" organization.
He pointed out that patriotic initiatives carried out at the university significantly contribute to the development of youth and their sense of social responsibility. He then informed the participants about the camp's program.
Deputy Director General of ICYF-ERC, Ramin Habibzade, expressed his gratitude to all institutions and individuals involved in organizing the camp and spoke about the facilities provided for students and children of martyrs and veterans during the camp.
In his speech, the head of the "Amanat" Project for the Personal Development of Children of Martyrs and Veterans Sarkhan Bagirli, noted that this initiative serves the development of both youth and children. He emphasized that this is the fifth summer camp held within the framework of the project.
The camp is being held at BSU's Training-Practice and Recreation Center in Guba from July 26 to 29.
The program includes training sessions, informational seminars, cultural events, and entertainment activities to organize participants' leisure time.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment