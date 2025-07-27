Russians Try To Partially Surround Pokrovsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on television by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Operational Strategic Group Khortytsia, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"In Pokrovsk [sector], there is some advance by the enemy; there is a partial wedge between Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka. They are trying to expand it, while our troops are trying to destroy as much of their forces and equipment as possible, slow down their advance, and repel them," Tregubov said.

According to him, the enemy is trying to partially encircle Pokrovsk, but does not have enough forces for a direct assault.

"Right now, there is no real point in entering the city [for the Russians]. In general, there is no particular point in storming the city at this time. The Russians have already learned what happens when you storm cities directly. Despite all the manpower they currently have, they still do not have enough people to repeat the 'cannon fodder' assaults that took place in Mariupol or Bakhmut. They would simply be completely wasted. That is why they are trying to partially encircle the city. We are currently witnessing these efforts,” the spokesman said.

He added that the front line in the Pokrovsk direction is very wide, and the enemy is using tactics of attack with a large number of small sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

“The Russians operate in small groups, but there are a lot of these groups, and the frontline is quite broad. They try to advance using various means: different camouflage techniques, green paint, etc. They simply advance in waves, hoping that someone will get through. When one group is destroyed, another group immediately follows... There is constant pressure on Ukrainian positions from different sides, hoping that someone will get through," said the spokesman for the Operational Strategic Group Khortytsia.

As reported by Ukrinform, earlier, Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Operational Strategic Group Khortytsia, said that in the Pokrovsk sector, the Russians are still using heavy tactical vehicles, unlike other sectors, where this equipment is almost no longer used.

