Russians Shell Bus In Sumy Region: Three Dead, Five Wounded
“At around 4:30 p.m., Russians attacked a bus carrying civilians near the village of Ivolzhanske in the Yunakivka territorial community with a drone. Three people were killed and five others were wounded. They are being provided with medical assistance,” the post said.
The victims and the rest of the passengers were taken to a safe area, Hryhorov added.Read also: Zelensky signs law on improving work of ARMA
The consequences of the attack are still being clarified.
As reported, A bus in the Sumy Region was struck by the Russian army , resulting in casualties.
