Russians Shell Bus In Sumy Region: Three Dead, Five Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Head of the Sumy Regional State Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported the news on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“At around 4:30 p.m., Russians attacked a bus carrying civilians near the village of Ivolzhanske in the Yunakivka territorial community with a drone. Three people were killed and five others were wounded. They are being provided with medical assistance,” the post said.

The victims and the rest of the passengers were taken to a safe area, Hryhorov added.

The consequences of the attack are still being clarified.

As reported, A bus in the Sumy Region was struck by the Russian army , resulting in casualties.

Photo: Fotokon - Fotolia