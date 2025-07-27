Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Shell Bus In Sumy Region: Three Dead, Five Wounded

2025-07-27 03:08:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Head of the Sumy Regional State Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported the news on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“At around 4:30 p.m., Russians attacked a bus carrying civilians near the village of Ivolzhanske in the Yunakivka territorial community with a drone. Three people were killed and five others were wounded. They are being provided with medical assistance,” the post said.

The victims and the rest of the passengers were taken to a safe area, Hryhorov added.

Read also: Zelensky signs law on improving work of ARMA

The consequences of the attack are still being clarified.

As reported, A bus in the Sumy Region was struck by the Russian army , resulting in casualties.

Photo: Fotokon - Fotolia

