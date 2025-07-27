Enemy Shells Two Areas Of Dnipropetrovsk Region: One Injured, Infrastructure Damaged
"A 54-year-old man was injured in the Nikopol Region as a result of enemy shelling. He was given the necessary assistance. He will recover at home. In total, the region experienced more than a dozen attacks during the day in the communities of Nikopol, Myrove, Pokrovsk, and Marganets. The enemy struck them with FPV drones and heavy artillery," the post says.
According to Lysak, the shelling caused several fires, burning a house and a snag.
“A nine-story building, an educational institution dormitory, and five cars were damaged,” the Head of the Regional Military Administration said.
The Russians also struck the communities of Mezhova, Pokrovsk, and Velyka Mykhailivka in the Synelnykove District with UAVs and KABs.Read also: Enemy fails again to approach administrative border on Novopavlivka axis – military spokesperson
"There were no casualties. However, there is damage. One of the premises of an agricultural enterprise was engulfed in flames, as was a house and the roof of a summer kitchen in private yards. A house, a gas pipeline, and a car were also damaged," Lysak said.
As reported, four people were injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops in the Nikopol District from the evening of July 26 to the morning of July 27.
Photo: Telegram Serhii Lysak
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment