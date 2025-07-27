Defense Forces Liberate Kindrativka In Sumy Region
It is noted that this information was officially confirmed to Suspilne by the Kursk Military Unit.
According to the spokesperson for the Kursk military group,“military units and subdivisions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which are part of the forces and resources of the Kursk Military Unit, as well as the forces and resources of the senior commander, have liberated the village of Kindrativka in the Sumy Region. Stabilization measures are currently underway.”Read also: Enemy shells two areas of Dnipropetrovsk Region: one injured, infrastructure damaged
As reported by Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to President Volodymyr Zelensky on the successful actions of the Defense Forces units in the Sumy Region.
Photo: 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after General Marko Bezruchko
