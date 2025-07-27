Protests Against Law On NABU And SAP Continue In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by a correspondent for Ukrinform.

Despite the fact that on July 24, Volodymyr Zelensky submitted a new bill (No. 13533) to the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively restores the powers previously revoked from anti-corruption agencies, protests continue in the streets of Ukrainian cities.

In particular, protesters have been gathering for the sixth evening in a row in Kyiv on the square near the Frank Theater.

At around 9 p.m., people begin to gather at the site, some with cardboard signs they have made themselves, others choosing slogans on paper that resonate most with them. It is noticeable that on the sixth day of the rallies, the list of demands to the authorities is growing: people are calling for the appointment of a head of the BEB and the start of customs service reform.

The protesters, upset by the pressure on anti-corruption agencies, are counting on the fact that on Thursday, July 31, the people's deputies will support the President's initiative and vote for the new bill.

Protests against the law onand SAPO continue in Kyiv

According to the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, Semen Kryvonos, this document should have been adopted in its entirety on Thursday.

As reported, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law reducing the powers of the NABU and the SAP. On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed it.

Protests against the new law began in Kyiv and other cities of Ukraine.

On July 25, activists in Kyiv called on Ukrainians to gather on Wednesday, July 30, as well as on the day of the vote, July 31,“to show the people's deputies that we expect a fair decision from them.”