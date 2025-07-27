Twist In Sidra Murder Case: New Husband Surrenders As Shocking Details Emerge

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The brutal killing of 17-year-old Sidra Arab in Rawalpindi's Pirwadhai area has taken a new turn, with startling revelations surfacing about her secret marriage, threats to her life, and her plea for protection، all before she was allegedly murdered on the orders of a local jirga and buried in secrecy.

Sidra's second husband, Usman, has surrendered to police, presenting marriage documents as proof of their union.

According to records, Sidra and Usman were married on July 12 in Muzaffarabad, where Sidra also gave a statement to a judicial magistrate, confirming she had married Usman of her own free will and feared for her life.

In her recorded statement, Sidra had disclosed that her father had passed away and her mother had remarried. She claimed that her family was forcing her into another marriage against her will.

Usman's father, Muhammad Ilyas, has also come forward in a video statement, revealing that Sidra had approached their family seeking shelter and expressing her desire to marry Usman. Ilyas said he arranged the marriage legally, providing financial assistance for court proceedings.

Just four days after the marriage, he claims armed men، allegedly Sidra's relatives، forcibly took her away, assuring they would handle her proper 'rukhsati' (send-off) respectfully.

However, just two days later, the family learned through media reports that Sidra had been killed and secretly buried. Fearing for his son's safety, Ilyas turned Usman over to police custody and appealed for protection.

Shocking Burial Details

Police investigations reveal chilling details of Sidra's pre-dawn burial on July 17, carried out during heavy rain to avoid attention. The burial took place in Fauji Colony, under directions from local jirga members.

A gravedigger told investigators that he was contacted early in the morning by Gul Badshah, a member of the local graveyard committee, who ordered a grave to be dug within an hour.

When the gravedigger hesitated due to the rain and lack of labourers, Gul Badshah reportedly arrived with 25 men, including Pashtuns, who helped complete the burial. Sidra's body arrived in a loader rickshaw, covered with a red tarp.

Police have since seized CCTV footage from the graveyard committee's office, showing movement during the time of burial. Investigators have also recovered the rickshaw, tools used for digging, and a receipt bearing Sidra's name.

Strangely, the burial register entry (Receipt No. 78) was later removed, suggesting an attempted cover-up.

Key Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

Three suspects have been arrested so far, including a rickshaw driver, a gravedigger, and a graveyard committee member.

Rawalpindi CPO Khalid Hamdani is personally overseeing the investigation, which also involves senior officers from the city's investigation and technical teams.

CPO Hamdani confirmed that suspects initially tried to pass off the incident as a kidnapping, but further evidence pointed to a planned honor killing followed by a clandestine burial.

The case is now being pursued by the state itself. Section 311 of the Pakistan Penal Code، which makes the offense non-compoundable، has been added, meaning no compromise or out-of-court settlement is possible.

Hamdani stressed that every individual involved has been identified, and no one will be allowed to escape justice.

He also confirmed that the legal process for exhumation of the body is underway, and a full forensic investigation will be conducted to ensure that the case is presented to the court with complete evidence.

Jirga Head's Criminal Past Surfaces

The jirga that allegedly ordered the killing was reportedly led by Ismatullah, a former vice chairman and trader from Bara Market, who has faced past legal action for obstructing official duties.

A video from the past, showing him firing a Kalashnikov in the same locality, has resurfaced on social media, adding to public outrage.

What Lies Ahead

Authorities have promised that this case will be seen through to its conclusion, with the guilty punished, regardless of their social or political connections.

With the case now under state prosecution, the murder of Sidra Arab may well become a defining moment in the struggle against jirga-sanctioned violence and honor-based killings in Pakistan.