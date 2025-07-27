403
Jordan To Participate In UN Two-State Solution Conference In New York
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 27 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi will take part in the "Two-State Solution" conference, which convenes on Monday at the United Nations headquarters in New York with the participation of 123 countries and international and regional organizations.
Jordan will join a roundtable session held under one of three international working groups, titled "Two States, One Future: Sovereignty, Security, and Economic Viability," to discuss ways to advance political stability, shared sovereignty, and economic development.
