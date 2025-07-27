403
Algeria FM, US Africa Adviser Discuss Sahel Developments
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, July 27 (KUNA) -- Algeria's Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf held talks on Sunday with US President Donald Trump's visiting senior Africa adviser Massad Boulos, focusing on developments across the wider Sahel region.
The talks also looked into efforts to bolster Algeria's ties with Washington in a number of vital sectors, running the gamut from defense and energy to education, according to a foreign ministry statement.
Some of the African continent's most pressing matters, chief among them the situation in Libya, was the core issue discussed amid the gathering, added the statement. (end)
