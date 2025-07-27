Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Algeria FM, US Africa Adviser Discuss Sahel Developments


2025-07-27 03:05:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, July 27 (KUNA) -- Algeria's Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf held talks on Sunday with US President Donald Trump's visiting senior Africa adviser Massad Boulos, focusing on developments across the wider Sahel region.
The talks also looked into efforts to bolster Algeria's ties with Washington in a number of vital sectors, running the gamut from defense and energy to education, according to a foreign ministry statement.
Some of the African continent's most pressing matters, chief among them the situation in Libya, was the core issue discussed amid the gathering, added the statement. (end)
mr


MENAFN27072025000071011013ID1109848743

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search