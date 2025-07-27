403
Turkish Pres. Reaffirms Readiness Against Wildfires
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, July 27 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed on Sunday his country's round-the-clock mobilization against wildfires, stressing that Turkiye remains on high alert to protect the nation.
In a statement shared on X, Erdogan said the nation is waging a comprehensive battle against wildfires both from air and on the ground.
"We are maintaining constant vigilance with 27 aircraft, 105 helicopters, nearly 6,000 ground vehicles, 25,000 heroic forestry personnel, and 132,000 volunteers," he noted.
Since the beginning of the summer, Turkiye witnessed wildfires in 10 provinces that forced the precautionary evacuation of 53 residential areas
Damage assessments were conducted in Karabuk, Sakarya, Bilecik, Antalya, Mersin, Usak, and Kahramanmaras, covering 56 homes, four barns, nine haylofts, and 10 storage units, authorities said support has been extended to affected households. (end)
