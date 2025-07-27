Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi, Syrian Energy Ministers Sign Cooperative Mou


2025-07-27 03:05:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 27 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and his visiting Syrian counterpart Mohammad Al-Bashir on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance energy cooperation between the two countries.
Bilateral cooperation areas cover oil and gas, petrochemicals, electricity, electrical interconnection, and renewable energy, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The two sides explored cooperation opportunities across various energy sectors and ways to promote them, including oil and its supplies, electricity, renewable energy, and energy efficiency, it said.
They also reviewed investment opportunities and the exchange of experiences in developing projects, policies, and regulatory frameworks in the Kingdomآ's energy sector, as part of broader efforts to support Syria's development, it added. (end)
as


MENAFN27072025000071011013ID1109848740

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search