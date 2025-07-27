403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi, Syrian Energy Ministers Sign Cooperative Mou
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 27 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and his visiting Syrian counterpart Mohammad Al-Bashir on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance energy cooperation between the two countries.
Bilateral cooperation areas cover oil and gas, petrochemicals, electricity, electrical interconnection, and renewable energy, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The two sides explored cooperation opportunities across various energy sectors and ways to promote them, including oil and its supplies, electricity, renewable energy, and energy efficiency, it said.
They also reviewed investment opportunities and the exchange of experiences in developing projects, policies, and regulatory frameworks in the Kingdomآ's energy sector, as part of broader efforts to support Syria's development, it added. (end)
as
Bilateral cooperation areas cover oil and gas, petrochemicals, electricity, electrical interconnection, and renewable energy, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The two sides explored cooperation opportunities across various energy sectors and ways to promote them, including oil and its supplies, electricity, renewable energy, and energy efficiency, it said.
They also reviewed investment opportunities and the exchange of experiences in developing projects, policies, and regulatory frameworks in the Kingdomآ's energy sector, as part of broader efforts to support Syria's development, it added. (end)
as
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment