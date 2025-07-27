Dubai: Accident On E311 Near Airport Road Exit Motorists Warned
Dubai Police issued a traffic advisory on Sunday (July 27) following an accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, also known as E311.
In a social media post, the authority said the accident occurred on E311 heading towards Abu Dhabi after the Airport Road exit.
The authority also urged motorists to be extra cautious while driving on the affected areas.
Details about the accident itself, including the number of vehicles involved or any potential injuries, were not immediately released.
