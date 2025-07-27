New UAE Bankruptcy Court To Speed Up Dispute Settlement, Simplify Insolvency Cases

The newly established Bankruptcy Court marks a pivotal shift toward faster, more transparent resolution of financial distress cases, according to legal and economic experts.

Established by the Ministry of Justice and headquartered at the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of First Instance, the Bankruptcy Court will streamline complex procedures and reduce delays, according to Asma Siddiqui, a senior associate at BSA LAW.

Recommended For You

Essentially, this move will improve the efficiency of procedures since its dedicated bankruptcy division will have bankruptcy experts and consultants, which Siddiqui said are essential for managing complex insolvency proceedings. "The dedicated bankruptcy department, expert consultants, and clear administrative structures will ensure faster case management, from receiving applications to resolving disputes,” she said, adding that it will benefit both creditors and debtors due to enhanced predictability.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"The court's design addresses the common challenges that creditors face, such as delays in debt recovery and lack of transparency,” Siddiqui noted. However, because of the specialised teams, creditors will now have their interests actively represented and protected.

Additionally, she said it will also support financial stability and economic continuity. "[The move] signals the UAE's proactive approach to building a resilient and business-friendly legal environment, which is critical for attracting investment and supporting sustainable economic growth," she said.

Faris Ali, former senior economist at the Department of Energy, Abu Dhabi, called it a "strategic and positive decision with a profound economic impact on the state's economy." He said that the new Bankruptcy Court will help in increasing transparency which will in turn make investors more confident in the judicial system and increase the chances of attracting more foreign direct investment (FDI).

"It also helps build trust among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which are the backbone of the local economy," he said. The decision, Ali added, is expected to reduce the flow of disputes and will allow business owners to operate within a clear set of rules, which he said will foster entrepreneurship and local innovation.

As Khaleej Times reported earlier, the court will consist of a chief judge with a rank no lower than that of an appellate judge, and a panel of specialised judges appointed by the Federal Judiciary Council. The judge will be responsible for receiving applications, objections, and grievances, registering applications, among other tasks.