Sports Headlines

PortSudan( Sudanow)-
Al Hilal are crowned champions of the Elite League after a historic victory over Al Merrikh by four goals to none.
Al-Hilal and Al-Merreikh in the Champions, and Al-Ahly Madani and Al-Zamala Um Rawaba in the Confederation.
Elite Championship Awards: Muhammad Abd Al-Rahman: Top scorer of the championship,
Al-Zamala: Fair Play Award,
Al-Merreikh's defender, Tabanga: Best player of the championship,
Al-Ahly Madani's goalkeeper: Best goalkeeper
Al-Merreikh withdraws from withdrawal decision from Sudan Cup final, requests postponement, but Al-Hilal refuses, and Football Association confirms the scheduled date with expected penalties.
Al-Junaynah Union escalates its case against the Football Association to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
A Sudanese delegation participates in the opening of FIFA's regional office in Rabat, Morocco.
Sudan participates in the African School Games in Algeria with 6 activities.
Sudan participates in the Davis Cup tennis in Botswana as part of the East and Central Africa region.
Al-Hilal Crowned Sudan Cup Champions After Al-Merrikh Withdraws from Final Match
