Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sports Headlines

Sports Headlines


2025-07-27 02:03:48
(MENAFN- Sudanow Magazine) By: Fahmy Alsayed

PortSudan( Sudanow)-


Al Hilal are crowned champions of the Elite League after a historic victory over Al Merrikh by four goals to none.


Al-Hilal and Al-Merreikh in the Champions, and Al-Ahly Madani and Al-Zamala Um Rawaba in the Confederation.

Elite Championship Awards: Muhammad Abd Al-Rahman: Top scorer of the championship,
Al-Zamala: Fair Play Award,
Al-Merreikh's defender, Tabanga: Best player of the championship,
Al-Ahly Madani's goalkeeper: Best goalkeeper


Al-Merreikh withdraws from withdrawal decision from Sudan Cup final, requests postponement, but Al-Hilal refuses, and Football Association confirms the scheduled date with expected penalties.


Al-Junaynah Union escalates its case against the Football Association to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).


A Sudanese delegation participates in the opening of FIFA's regional office in Rabat, Morocco.

Sudan participates in the African School Games in Algeria with 6 activities.


Sudan participates in the Davis Cup tennis in Botswana as part of the East and Central Africa region.


Al-Hilal Crowned Sudan Cup Champions After Al-Merrikh Withdraws from Final Match


MENAFN27072025005684012485ID1109848508

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search