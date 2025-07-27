Sports Headlines

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Fahmy Alsayed

Al Hilal are crowned champions of the Elite League after a historic victory over Al Merrikh by four goals to none.



Al-Hilal and Al-Merreikh in the Champions, and Al-Ahly Madani and Al-Zamala Um Rawaba in the Confederation.

Elite Championship Awards: Muhammad Abd Al-Rahman: Top scorer of the championship,

Al-Zamala: Fair Play Award,

Al-Merreikh's defender, Tabanga: Best player of the championship,

Al-Ahly Madani's goalkeeper: Best goalkeeper



Al-Merreikh withdraws from withdrawal decision from Sudan Cup final, requests postponement, but Al-Hilal refuses, and Football Association confirms the scheduled date with expected penalties.



Al-Junaynah Union escalates its case against the Football Association to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).



A Sudanese delegation participates in the opening of FIFA's regional office in Rabat, Morocco.

Sudan participates in the African School Games in Algeria with 6 activities.



Sudan participates in the Davis Cup tennis in Botswana as part of the East and Central Africa region.



