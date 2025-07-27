Bananas Are The Fruit Of Health, Beauty, Vitality And Energy

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Rogia al-Shafee

PortSudan(Sudanow)-Banana is one of the tropical fruits found in Sudan and is considered one of the favorite fruits for everyone because of its sweetness of taste and low price compared to other fruits, in addition to its availability in the markets throughout the year, as its cultivation is spread in the states of Sennar, Blue Nile, Gezira, Kassala and some areas of the Nile River، It takes 6 to 18 months for a banana tree to produce.

Bananas have unknown medicinal and therapeutic properties. To learn about them, Sudanaow met Dr. Mohamed Osman Maysara, Alternative Medicine Specialist, Consultant of Community Medicine and Public Health, Member of the Advisory Committee for Aromatic Medicinal Plants and Chair of the Committee for the Establishment of Schools of Integrative Medicine at the Ministry of Health.



He said: Bananas are one of the fruits that provide the body with energy, strengthen and renew tissues, and help overcome fatigue and exhaustion, adding vitality and activity. They are also a treatment for those who suffer from wasting and scurvy due to their high content of vitamin C, making them a good protection against colds. A banana contains 70-80% water, and the sugar content reaches 22% of its weight. It also contains vitamin B, especially B1, B2, and B6, as well as high levels of vitamin A and good amounts of iron, zinc, and copper. Therefore, it helps with growth, strengthens vision, and is beneficial for those engaged in mental and intellectual work due to its phosphorus content, known as the "salt of intelligence." Additionally, bananas contain a high amount of fluoride, which helps protect teeth from decay and strengthens them. They are also rich in magnesium and are cholesterol-free and low in sodium, which helps lower high blood pressure. Bananas contain tryptophan, an amino acid that converts to serotonin in the body, providing joy and comfort to the elderly and children.

Dr. Mohamed Osman says that the banana fruit is consumed entirely from the time it's picked, and each part of it has positive nutritional and therapeutic aspects. Green bananas have been used for a long time in salads as part of the daily diet, and in some Central and East African countries, they're considered a complete food. When they ripen, they're eaten as a fruit that brings joy and comfort, especially to the elderly, as they stimulate the serotonin hormone. For children, bananas bring delight to young kids and those with autism.

As for banana peels, they are used in cosmetics, makeup, skin cleaning, and polishing. This practice was found in the artifacts of the Kush civilization. Bananas are one of the fruits of paradise, mentioned in the Quran in Surah Al-Waqi'ah, (the Event) where Allah says, "And banana trees with fruits piled up" (wa talhin mandud). The benefits of bananas are also mentioned in prophetic medicine for treating many diseases.

As for bananas that are dried, Dr. Mohamed Osman Maysara has successful experiences in the treatment of many diseases, as. Green banana powder dried in the shade away from sunlight enters as a basic element in the composition of many nutritional and therapeutic supplements.

These successful trials have achieved the treatment of obesity diseases and effectively contributed to weight loss from obesity, on the contrary, it helps to gain weight if it is consumed in large quantities when mature, and has helped in the treatment and rehabilitation of autism disorders, immune diseases, gastrointestinal ulcers, joint pain, dampness, rheumatism, stomach germs, prostate and thyroid were successful trials with positive results where these diseases were completely cured in the specified treatment period from 3 to 9 months.

Bananas are also an effective treatment for coughs and chest diseases, diuretic, kidney tonic, helps in breaking up stones, laxative, expectorant, anti-snake bites, treats arteriosclerosis and gout attacks, and activates brain movement, in addition to being an effective treatment in the rehabilitation of autistic children by rehabilitating the stomach wall that has ruptured as a result of intestinal leakage, which more than 90% of children with autism disorders suffer from.

In his treatment prescription, Dr.

Mohammed Osman says, it is highly recommended that people suffering from depression eat bananas in a reasonable number of 2 fruits a day because it is characterized by adding and increasing the state of happiness, as a result of the secretion of the hormone serotonin, which adds states of happiness.

It is also preferred to be eaten by elderly people who stay at home alone, as for children with autism disorders, it is very important for them because it adds an atmosphere of fun and pleasure, and we also recommend that athletes eat it half an hour before competitive games to increase energy because it has the property of giving energy and heat as each 100 grams of banana fruit gives the equivalent of 100 grams of meat, in addition to removing the tension that usually clashes with the players before the games. And heat, as each 100 grams of banana fruit gives the equivalent of 100 grams of meat, in addition to removing the tension that usually affects players before games, knowing that it is very important for students to eat it during the exam period because it contains a good percentage of phosphorus, which helps in revitalizing memory.