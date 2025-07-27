From Under The Rubble - Salha - The Last Breath

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Fahmy Alsayed



PortSudan(Sudanow)- The area of Salha is considered one of the regions where the terrorist rebel militia has been present for the longest time. Since the start of the war, the militia has been stationed in Salha and has remained entrenched there until the last moment. This is due to the region's strategic location on the outskirts of south Omdurman, the third side of the triangular capital, and the presence of a camp at its southern entrance, which the militia occupied before the war. Additionally, Salha's proximity to the national export route connecting Khartoum to North Kordofan, as well as the presence of militia officers and soldiers who are originally from the area, have contributed to its significance. It is known that Salha is the last area where the militia needs to be defeated before the capital, Khartoum, can be declared safe.



We challenge death in times of adversity

No one in Salha has been spared from the harm inflicted by this militia. Moreover, Salha has not been spared from the harm caused by those who claim that Salha is a stronghold of the militia and that its people are living in harmony with the rebel militia. Some have questioned why people remain there, what they are doing in Salha. The answer to these questions has been demonstrated practically and daily: we remain in our homes to protect them, and the decision to leave, displace, or stay is subject to assessments that only the individual knows and is responsible for. We remain in our homes, challenging death in times of adversity. Those who stayed in the area have fought against the brutal behavior exhibited by the militia, which has escalated over time to the point where even individual militia members are no longer safe. They now move in groups, and many battles have erupted among them for various reasons, including internal looting, seeking revenge, or other motives. The reasons may vary, but the citizen is the one paying the price for a reality imposed upon them by force. In many cases, they have paid the price with their lives or suffered permanent physical disabilities, not to mention the dire psychological state. Every person there is unsafe, whether inside or outside their home. Bullets penetrate homes and claim lives. The cholera epidemic has also struck, affecting both militia members and citizens alike. With a lack of medication and few operational medical clinics, which are often overcrowded with militia wounded, the citizens have borne the brunt of this burden and chosen to stay and face their unknown fate amidst artillery shelling, daily looting, violence, and collective criminal behavior.



Southerners and the new nightmare

Walid Balla, owner of a shop in Hajjelija market, after closing his store and storing his goods at home for fear of daily looting in the market, began displaying some of them on a table and taking them back at the end of the day. He witnessed many incidents in the market. In his statement to Sudanow, he said: "It is known that the rebel militia benefited from high-risk individuals released from prisons and enticed young people to mobilize in their ranks. Although they held some accountable for certain actions, they showed little concern for numerous crimes committed against citizens. Their primary goal was to spread their forces extensively in the southern rural areas of Omdurman."

Walid added: "After losing all the territories they had spread across Khartoum and other central cities, Salha became their main and final stronghold before the closure of the Jebel Aulia dam bridge, through which most of the defeated militia forces entered Salha. It became a gathering point for all the forces that had previously spread across several cities and a storage facility for the remaining military equipment, from ammunition to drones and advanced artillery."

The situation for citizens worsened over the past two months, especially after a large number of South Sudanese mercenaries joined the militia's ranks. They occupied neighborhoods after forcibly evacuating the residents and engaged in looting and the worst forms of revenge against citizens for reasons they themselves may not fully understand.

Bothyna Hamid, a wife house, stayed in her home with her children after her husband travelled to Atbara to provide for their children's livelihood. Bothyna, still visibly fearful, described the situation: "They spread terror everywhere, breaking into our homes and frightening us. They reek of alcohol in broad daylight, hunting birds and pigeons above our homes with weapons for food. They storm homes in search of money and shoot citizens without hesitation. Killing is just a normal thing for them."

And that (Nuwairawi) with his scars drawn on his foreheads became an additional source of terror for the region's citizens.



Sanusi Al-Raziqi

This name will not be forgotten by the remaining residents of Salha, particularly in squares 7, 8, 9, and 10 in the Hajjelija neighborhood, which is located in the center of Salha. This individual, Sanusi, shows no hesitation in killing anyone with utmost simplicity and in broad daylight, often for the most trivial reasons. His face displays a constant appearance of cruelty and anger, for reasons unknown to anyone. He would kill a person and then run them over with his military vehicle (Toyota Land Cruiser). Abd al-Majid al-Bura'i, one of the citizens who stayed in their homes until the army entered, spoke to Sudanow, confirming that the incidents shared on social media about "Sharon" in Gezira state and the young man who was run over by a military vehicle in Kordofan were far less severe than what Sanusi and others like him did to the people of Salha.

Abd al-Majid described horrific scenes: "I saw an elderly man who sold perfumes being doused in perfume and set on fire, running and screaming in agony as flames engulfed his body. It was a scene that seemed straight out of a drama. Another elderly man was slapped in the face and pleaded with them, 'Fear God, my children.' Their response was shocking and more horrific than their actions: 'We killed God in Darfur, and now we've come for you.' God forbid."

Sanusi disappeared from the scene for a while, and everyone wished for his demise. Their wish was granted when he was found brutally killed near a basic school.

Last minute- displacement

Two years of war have passed in Salha, and the area has not experienced any disruptions in electricity or water supply, which might be one of the reasons citizens have stayed despite the harsh circumstances. The only disruption has been to the communication networks after the militia brought a large number of "Starlink" devices and started offering paid network services to citizens who are forced to contact their families or need banking services. People use these services cautiously, especially when it comes to speaking, knowing they are surrounded by Rebel militia Forces members who own or benefit from the network. A single slip of the tongue could cost them their life or land them in detention.

Under these conditions, Walid Balla says: "Some markets have managed to provide citizens with essential goods, albeit in limited quantities, relying on a market known as 'Al-Muthallath' west of Jebel Aulia Dam as a main supply source. However, reaching these markets or leaving the area safely without being looted has become a distant dream. With the spread of South Sudanese mercenaries and out-of-control rebel militia Forces members, many people have been displaced recently. Some have left due to the brutality of 'Sanusi,' others because of the lack of water and electricity, and some out of fear of cholera."

Walid added: "The militia later took control of the markets, abandoning the war and becoming traders. Their goods include looted food, drugs, and ammunition sold openly." He attributed the rapid deterioration of the citizens' situation to the halt of the main supply source for the markets (Al-Muthallath market) after the army targeted the rebels west of the dam. Entire neighborhoods have been left empty and lifeless. Amidst these conditions, Salha has not seen any charitable kitchens for the remaining citizens, as "goodness and Janjaweed do not coexist in one place."



The massacre

Many massacres have been committed by the militia in Sudan, but the Salha massacre marked the beginning of the end for the militia's presence in Salha and Khartoum, as well as the implementation of massacres in southern Omdurman in Al-Jumu'iya areas - Eid Al-Hadd areas - Al-Gharza . Al-Tayeb Abd Al-Rafay, a citizen living near the main road in Salha, believes that the residents of the "Al-Qai'aa" area made a grave mistake by deciding to leave Salha via the main road, which was heavily occupied by the militia. He explained that people usually escaped from Salha secretly, using primitive means of transportation from the western side, avoiding detection out of fear of looting or being killed on suspicion of heading to the army.

Al-Tayeb stated that the people of Al-Qai'aa made a fatal error by leaving in broad daylight, using large vehicles, right in front of the militia. The convoy was stopped, and the massacre was carried out immediately near the main road. After separating the women from the men, the militia executed the men under the pretext that they were intelligence officers, militia members, or remnants of the previous regime. In reality, they were ordinary citizens who didn't even know how to escape from Salha. The bodies have not been found to this day, as the militia refused to hand them over, and the families are still searching for them.



Sheikh Musa's area (lifebuoy)

The Salha massacre changed some people's perception of the region, revealing that there are citizens unrelated to the rebel militia Forces, honest citizens protecting their homes. Instead of calling for the region to be starved and blockaded by some analysts on TV, a wave of sympathy for the people of Salha emerged. The massacres in Al-Jumu'iya, Eid Al-Had, and Al-Gharza further increased the wave of displacement and departure from Salha and the southern countryside.

The militia became aware of the secret route taken by displaced people, which passes through the areas of Al-Amaira and Al-Koum in the far west, then proceeds with primitive donkey-drawn carts to Sheikh Musa in the far north of Omdurman, and from there to other areas. The journey takes around 22 hours, and some people walked for two days, bearing the hardship, driven by the desire to escape the Janjaweed's danger.

Abdul Razzaq Khalaf Allah explained that the militia became aware of this route and started ambushing people, carrying out systematic looting against citizens, focusing on valuable and lightweight items. They didn't care much about the destination but were keen on looting as much as possible, knowing their end was near in Salha. Khalaf Allah added that many people reached Sheikh Musa in northern Omdurman after being robbed of their money, phones, and sometimes gold in the final moments of displacement.

The Al-Amaira area became a new scene for looting and threats, where displaced people from Salha breathed their last sighs of fear.