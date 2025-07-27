DOJA Developments Launches Galini Project In North Coast With EGP 1.5Bn Investment - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) DOJA Developments has announced the launch of its latest project, Galini, located in the Sidi Abdel Rahman area on Egypt's North Coast. The mixed-use residential, touristic, and hotel resort is set to receive total investments of EGP 1.5bn.

Mahmoud Adel, Chairperson of DOJA Developments, highlighted that the project's strategic location supports year-round occupancy and strengthens its appeal as a promising real estate and tourism investment. This aligns with the state's broader vision to transform the North Coast into a year-round destination, rather than being active only during the summer months.

Adel noted that Galini enjoys a prime location-approximately 15 minutes from New Alamein City and around two hours from Cairo. The development will include 160 serviced residential units designed to offer the highest standards of luxury and comfort, alongside a hotel comprising 110 rooms.

He added that the company has introduced flexible payment plans tailored to meet the needs of different customer segments. Galini will also offer a full suite of hotel and entertainment amenities, including full room service, a modern gym, underground parking, an indoor restaurant, an outdoor café, a poolside bar, a dedicated children's play area, and a commercial zone featuring a range of restaurants and retail outlets.

Adel also announced a partnership with FM Plus, a subsidiary of Concrete Plus, to oversee the project's operations and maintenance. Leveraging its deep expertise in facilities management, FM Plus will play a key role in safeguarding the project's investment value and maintaining the highest service quality standards.

In addition, DOJA Developments has partnered with Azal Hotels & Resorts, a subsidiary of the Garrana Group, to manage and operate the hotel component of Galini. This collaboration aims to deliver a hospitality experience that meets top international standards.

The company is offering competitive payment options, starting with a 10% down payment and instalments over eight years, coupled with prices described as among the most attractive in the North Coast market.

Adel concluded by noting that the land for the project has been fully paid for and that Galini will be entirely self-financed, drawing on DOJA Developments' established track record in the market. The project's smartly designed units, featuring compact layouts, are aimed at buyers seeking affordable and flexible ownership opportunities on the North Coast.