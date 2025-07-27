Q Developments Hosts Padel Tournament At Q North On Egypt's North Coast - Dailynewsegypt
The tournament drew between 100 and 150 teams, with around 500 participants aged 12 to 60, making it one of the largest summer padel events in Egypt this year.
Matches took place at Q Arena, a dedicated sports facility within Q North. Through partnerships with specialised sister companies, Q Developments has crafted Q North to meet the aspirations of Egypt's growing middle and upper-middle classes, delivering a lifestyle-focused real estate product.
The architectural design of Q North prioritises privacy, with 80% of residential units built as low-rise two-storey buildings, while the remaining structures do not exceed three floors. In partnership with global leader Crystal Lagoons, the project features 18,000 square metres of swimmable lagoons with 7,600 metres of internal beachfront. These lagoons consume 50 times less energy than conventional swimming pools and operate without the use of chemicals, enhancing sustainability and environmental performance.
Additionally, Q Developments has teamed up with international hospitality group Accor to bring the first Novotel hotel to Egypt's North Coast, which will offer 240 rooms and suites, adding to the project's diverse lifestyle and leisure amenities.
