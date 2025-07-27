Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkiye's Economy Returns To A 'Positive Cycle', Says Finance Minister

Turkiye's Economy Returns To A 'Positive Cycle', Says Finance Minister


2025-07-27 02:02:19
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Turkiye's economy has returned to a "positive cycle" after market turbulence in March, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Sunday.
All financial indicators including gross foreign exchange reserves and the main stock index BIST100 have returned to mid-March levels with the steps taken to manage the economy, Simsek said in a live interview with broadcaster Kanal 7.
The detention of Istanbul's mayor on March 19 triggered market turmoil that prompted an emergency interest rate hike and drained foreign currency reserves.
Turkiye's central bank this week cut its benchmark interest rate by a larger-than-expected 300 basis points to 43%, resuming an easing cycle that had been disrupted in March.
Credit ratings agency Moody's on Friday upgraded Turkiye's rating to "Ba3" from "B1," citing improving monetary policy credibility, easing inflation and reduced economic imbalances.
Turkiye's government expects that inflation will end the year "within the central bank's mid-point to high forecast range. We expect a figure below 29%," Simsek said.
Turkish annual consumer price inflation slowed to 35% in June, extending its fall from a peak of around 75% in May 2024. The central bank's year-end inflation mid-point estimate currently stands at 24%, in a forecast range of 19% to 29%.
Turkish economic growth has remained below forecasts in recent months and there is a "high probability" of a limited deviation from the budget revenue target, Simsek said.
Based on its three-year policy roadmap published last September, the government predicts 4.0% gross domestic product growth this year. According to the median forecast of 34 economists in the July 18-23 Reuters poll, growth in Turkiye's GDP is expected to be 2.8% this year, slower than 3.2% in 2024.

MENAFN27072025000067011011ID1109848486

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search