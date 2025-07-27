403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Crowns Winners Of Men's 400M Freestyle At The World Aquatics Championships
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) H.E. Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and Senior Vice President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), crowned the winners of the Men's 400m Freestyle race at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, currently taking place in Singapore.
Germany's Lukas Maertens claimed the gold medal with a time of 3:42.35, ahead of Australia's Samuel Short, who secured the silver medal with a time of 3:42.37, while South Korea's Woomin Kim took the bronze medal with a time of 3:42.60.
This award ceremony comes as part of the Qatar Olympic Committee's ongoing commitment to supporting athletes at major global events and reaffirming Qatar's active presence on the international sporting stage-especially following the nation's successful hosting of the previous edition of the championships in Doha in 2024.
Germany's Lukas Maertens claimed the gold medal with a time of 3:42.35, ahead of Australia's Samuel Short, who secured the silver medal with a time of 3:42.37, while South Korea's Woomin Kim took the bronze medal with a time of 3:42.60.
This award ceremony comes as part of the Qatar Olympic Committee's ongoing commitment to supporting athletes at major global events and reaffirming Qatar's active presence on the international sporting stage-especially following the nation's successful hosting of the previous edition of the championships in Doha in 2024.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment