US Tariffs To Hurt Bangladeshi Economy, ADB Warns
Dhaka: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has warned that tariffs imposed by the United States could negatively impact the Bangladeshi economy.
The Manila-based lender in its recently published July edition of the Asian Development Outlook said growth forecast in the fiscal year (July 2025-June 2026) for Bangladesh has been revised downward, mainly due to a slowdown in the export and industrial sectors, as well as potential effects of US tariffs.
The ADB in April projected a 5.1 percent growth in the 2025-26 fiscal year for Bangladesh.
The US administration announced a 35 percent tariff on Bangladeshi products, which is scheduled to take effect on Aug. 1.
Trade analysts said Bangladesh remained at a distinct disadvantage compared to its competitors in the U.S. market for its readymade garments, the export of which is the backbone of the South Asian economy, accounting for more than 80 percent of export earnings and employing over 4 million people.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment