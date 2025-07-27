Qatar Post Wins 2025 Postal Security Group Chairman's Award
Doha: Qatar Post announced winning the "Postal Security Group Chairman's Award" for 2025, presented by the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in recognition of outstanding contributions to enhancing postal security at both the regional and international levels.
This achievement represents a culmination of Qatar Post's ongoing institutional efforts to strengthen the postal supply chain security system by adopting advanced operational practices and implementing effective compliance and control frameworks.
These measures have significantly enhanced the readiness of its postal infrastructure in line with UPU standards and international security requirements.
The award highlights Qatar Post's prominent position within the global postal sector, particularly in the areas of quality, sustainability, and operational security, and reflects the company's strategic vision of achieving regional leadership and enhancing integration with international postal networks.
Qatar Post emphasized that this recognition is a continuation of its efforts to embed a culture of quality and compliance across the organization.
It also underscores the vital role of specialized expertise in supporting postal security strategies, helping to strengthen the confidence of international partners and customers, and reinforcing Qatar's standing in global postal forums.
