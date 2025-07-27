Awqaf Ministry Lays Out Hikaya Program To Strengthen Islamic Identity In Youngsters
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Dawah and Religious Guidance, launched the summer Dawah program "Hikaya" devoted to girls and children, which is purposefully directed toward fostering Islamic identity and promoting behavioral and ethical values among youngsters.
The program primarily intends to reinforce national Islamic identity and affiliation through staging interactive lectures and workshops overseen by female professionals specializing in religious and pedagogical guidance in a catalyzing and secure environment, Awqaf said in a statement on Sunday.
"Hikaya" is laser-focused on narrating the stories of the Prophets and linking them to the doctrine of monotheism, with the intent of strengthening faith in Allah, the Almighty, and trust in Him, in addition to inculcating correct behavioral values in youngsters' hearts to be psychologically ready to navigate the challenges that might potentially arise throughout their forthcoming age periods.
Islamic preacher Sheikha Al Jarboui highlighted that the program literally aims to entangle the female participants with the models inspired from Islamic history to be further put out as a source of inspiration that shores up Islamic values and identity.
The program is part and parcel of Awqaf's unstinting efforts to invest in summer breaks as a key source to promote values and identity and build a conscious generation confident in its religion and touts its identity.
