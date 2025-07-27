49 Qatari Aid Trucks Arrive In Egypt, Jordan En Route To Gaza Strip

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of the ongoing humanitarian support from the State of Qatar to the brotherly Palestinian people, 49 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid have arrived in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the aid was provided by the State of Qatar through the Qatar Fund for Development, in cooperation with Qatar Charity and Qatar Red Crescent, and is intended for delivery to the World Food Programme (WFP) for distribution to those in need in the Gaza Strip via the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings.

The assistance includes:

. 4,704 food parcels designated for 4,704 families, benefiting over 28,224 individuals.

. 200 tons of food baskets targeting approximately 50,000 beneficiaries.

. 174 tons of flour designated for 43,000 beneficiaries.

. 5,000 units of baby formula aimed at the most vulnerable group: children.

This aid comes in light of the catastrophic humanitarian conditions facing the Gaza Strip due to the ongoing blockade.

It reflects the State of Qatar's firm commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and its dedication to alleviating suffering and providing urgent relief to the most affected and vulnerable population.