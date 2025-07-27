Moehe Detects Eight Cases Of Degree Forgery

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has revealed that eight university and postgraduate degrees were detected during the past year and the first half of this year.

Jaber Ahmed Al-Jaber, Director of the University Degree Equivalency Department at the Ministry, told local newspaper Al Sharq that three cases of forged certificates were detected in the first half of 2025, while five others were uncovered last year.

These included forged bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees, most of which were obtained from Arab countries.

Al-Jaber explained that a forged certificate is one that does not match the official records of the issuing educational institution, either in content or issuance. This may be due to illegal modifications or alterations-such as additions or deletions-made without the knowledge or approval of the institution.

"We have received reports of forgery ranging from the alteration of a single letter or word to the complete fabrication of a certificate, where the university denies both the student's registration and the issuance of the certificate," he told Al Sharq.

He added that the department works with official bodies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the country's cultural attachés, to verify the authenticity of certificates and documents. If a university confirms that a certificate may have been tampered with, the case is referred to the Ministry's Legal Affairs Department for further action.