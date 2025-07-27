Qatar Hosts Meeting Of OIC Contact Group On Somalia
Doha, Qatar: The Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group kicked off on Sunday in Doha. The two-day meeting is being hosted by the State of Qatar.
The preparatory meeting for senior staff was led by Assistant Director of the International Organizations Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammed Ahmed Al Hammadi.
During the meeting, Al Hammadi highlighted the importance of collective work to support Somalia in confronting the challenges that the country is facing, and working on solutions based on a joint process in Somalia in cooperation with partners and stakeholders.
He affirmed the State of Qatar's belief that sustainable solutions and ensuring the completion of development projects will break the cycle of needing foreign aid and create an infrastructure that will enable the government to achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Somali people for development, progress, and prosperity.
