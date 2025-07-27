Ghazni Tribes Reconcile After A Year-Long Enmity

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): A feud between two tribes of Ab Band and Jaghori districts has been resolved in southern Ghazni province, an official said on Sunday.

Head of Borders and Tribal Affairs Maulvi Jan Mohammad Momin told Pajhwok Afghan News the enmity surfaced between Hazara tribe of Jaghori district and Lalizai tribe of Ab Band district over a traffic accident a year ago in Askarkor area that claimed three lives from Lalizai tribe and four others had been injured.

He said later the clash turned tribal running and both sides threatened each other, but after continuous efforts by local officials, tribal elders and religious scholars, reconciliation was achieved at a large Jirga on Saturday.

Maulvi Momin explained the reconciliation Jirga was attended by officials from Ab Band district, tribal elders, and religious scholars. He stressed that if the conflict had not been resolved, it could have had negative consequences between the two tribes later.

There are a number of similar major and minor problems in other areas of the district, some of which are being addressed and resolved, he added.

Lal Khan, a participant in the meeting and a tribal elder, told Pajhwok the two tribes had been locked in a conflict since last year, and neither tribe had been able to live securely in their areas.

According to him, from now on, both sides would live in peace and brotherhood and would join hands in good deeds.

He thanked local officials and tribal elders for their tireless efforts to resolve this conflict.

Abdul Bari, a religious scholar, told Pajhwok unity and harmony saved society from misfortunes, reduced divisions, differences, and hatred, and created an atmosphere of friendship and solidarity in society.

“It must be said that unity and harmony are the keys to success in a society; a society achieves progress when there is strong unity and harmony among it”: he added.

hz/ma