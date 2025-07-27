Aid Convoy Departs From Egypt To Gaza As Israel Pledges Safe Corridors

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A humanitarian aid convoy has departed from Egypt for Gaza amid warnings of escalating famine in the region, reports the Egyptian state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV.

Israel announced the establishment of humanitarian corridors to allow safe passage for United Nations convoys.

Dozens of trucks carrying tons of humanitarian aid moved toward the Karam Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing in southern Gaza, the Al Qahera correspondent said from the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza.

This move comes following months of international pressure and warnings from aid agencies about the worsening famine in Gaza. Over 100 international aid organisations issued a warning on Wednesday, stating that widespread famine is spreading throughout the Gaza Strip.

Reuters reported that Israel announced on Saturday it had begun air-dropping aid into Gaza.

According to available information, Israel has pledged to establish“humanitarian corridors” to ensure the safe passage of UN convoys delivering aid to the people of Gaza. It has also said that“humanitarian pauses”-temporary halts in military operations-would be implemented in densely populated areas to facilitate the distribution of aid.

The Israeli military announced on Sunday morning that“humanitarian pauses” would be enforced in residential areas and aid corridors, though it provided no further details.

This comes as international aid agencies warn that severe hunger is affecting Gaza's 2.2 million residents. Food supplies are running out after Israel blocked all basic goods from entering the area in March.

Reports suggest that aid deliveries resumed in May, albeit under new restrictions.

Israel claims it has allowed sufficient food supplies into Gaza and has accused the United Nations of failing to distribute them effectively. The UN, however, has responded by saying it is operating as efficiently as possible under Israeli-imposed constraints.

On Thursday, the United Nations stated that the introduction of“humanitarian pauses” would enhance aid operations in Gaza. It added that Israel had not provided sufficient access routes for aid convoys, hindering the delivery of essential supplies.

Meanwhile, Gaza's Ministry of Health has reported that dozens of people have died from malnutrition in recent weeks.

