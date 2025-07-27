10 School Buildings Being Reconstructed In Wardak
MAIDAN SHAHR (Pajhwok): Ten schools are being reconstructed at a cost of 22 million afghanis in four districts of central Maidan Wardak province, an official said on Sunday.
Walis Salehi, press officer at the Education Department, told Pajhwok Afghan News these schools were being reconstructed in Narkh, Chak, Syedabad and Daimirdad districts.
The reconstruction work is funded by UNICEF and the project is being implemented in cooperation with“Sada” domestic organization, he added.
According to him, some other schools are also being provided with drinking water and sanitation systems in the province.
He assured they would provide a safe and orderly learning environment for students in all schools and religious seminaries in the province.
Meanwhile, residents are grateful for the assistance of partner institutions and the efforts of the Education Department.
Matiullah, a resident of Badam area of Narkh district, told Pajhwok that school buildings in his area had been in a bad condition and they would now be renovated with the support of partner organizations.
However, he said this project was not enough and the Education Department and partner institutions should construct structures for schools without buildings.
hz/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment