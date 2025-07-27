10 School Buildings Being Reconstructed In Wardak

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAIDAN SHAHR (Pajhwok): Ten schools are being reconstructed at a cost of 22 million afghanis in four districts of central Maidan Wardak province, an official said on Sunday.

Walis Salehi, press officer at the Education Department, told Pajhwok Afghan News these schools were being reconstructed in Narkh, Chak, Syedabad and Daimirdad districts.

The reconstruction work is funded by UNICEF and the project is being implemented in cooperation with“Sada” domestic organization, he added.

According to him, some other schools are also being provided with drinking water and sanitation systems in the province.

He assured they would provide a safe and orderly learning environment for students in all schools and religious seminaries in the province.

Meanwhile, residents are grateful for the assistance of partner institutions and the efforts of the Education Department.

Matiullah, a resident of Badam area of Narkh district, told Pajhwok that school buildings in his area had been in a bad condition and they would now be renovated with the support of partner organizations.

However, he said this project was not enough and the Education Department and partner institutions should construct structures for schools without buildings.

