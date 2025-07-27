Muttaqi Contacts Iranian Counterpart On Afghan Refugees

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Foreign Minister Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi has called the expulsion of Afghan refugees from Iran 'a matter of concern' and stressed the refugees should be deported gradually and in a dignified manner.

Muttaqi held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart and the two ministers discussed several issues, including humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the expulsion of Afghan refugees from Iran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Muttaqi expressed concern over the expulsion process of refugees from Iran and stressed that the principles of gradualism and dignity should be respected.

Moreover, Muttaqi referred to the humanitarian situation in Gaza as critical and emphasized that Islamic countries should take responsibility for addressing the issue.

He added:“The suffering of the people of Gaza, imposed by the Israeli regime in the form of hunger and genocide, must come to an end.”

Iran's foreign minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, also promised to ensure that the expulsion process of Afghan refugees was carried out gradually and with respect.

Araghchi also stressed the necessity of organizing a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to find solutions to the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

In related news, the head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Afghanistan today met with the Minister of Refugee Affairs, Maulvi Abdul Kabir.

The UNHCR representative expressed that Iran had shown willingness to hold a tripartite technical meeting on the issue of Afghan refugees, and this meeting is expected to take place soon in Kabul with representatives from the Islamic Emirate, Iran, and UNHCR.

