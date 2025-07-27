Flood Situation In 6 Odisha Districts: Officials Told To Expedite Rescue, Relief Operations

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, July 27 (IANS) As many as six districts in Odisha are grappling with a flood situation due to swollen rivers caused by continuous rainfall for the past couple of days due to a low-pressure system. The districts include Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sundargarh and Keonjhar.

Speaking to media persons, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Deoranjan Kumar Singh, stated that the state government has expedited evacuation and distribution of relief materials in the flood affected areas.

Singh further informed the reporters that more than 11,000 people have been affected due to the flood. Around 1,000 persons from the low-lying areas have been evacuated to safer places and kept at nine shelters in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts in the state.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, on Sunday reviewed the situation in flood-affected areas during a high-level meeting here.

Minister Pujari and SRC Singh held discussions with the collectors of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sambalpur, Sundargarh and the Engineer-in-Chief of the Water Resources Department in virtual mode.

The revenue minister instructed the collectors to expedite the process of evacuating people from low-lying areas and to provide relief to them.

SRC Singh further noted that five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams, one National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, and 26 fire services teams have been deployed in Balasore district. In Mayurbhanj, one ODRAF team and 23 fire services teams have been stationed. Bhadrak district has one ODRAF team, one NDRF team, and 13 fire services teams deployed, while Jajpur district has one ODRAF team and 14 fire services teams in place.

Singh also informed during the press briefing that the water levels of all rivers in the state, except the Subarnarekha River, are receding. He further noted that in view of the rising water level in the Subarnarekha River, authorities are maintaining a close watch on Balasore district. The water level in the Baitarani and Jalaka rivers is, however, receding. Night patrolling has been tightened in the flood-affected areas.

SRC Singh noted that the district administration is taking all the measures to provide clean drinking water to people in the flood-affected areas. Arrangements have been made for water purification in the forest areas and provision of pure drinking water to the people, and sufficient antivenom has been kept in stock.

As per the requirement, people will be provided with cooked food until the situation normalises.

Additional Relief Commissioner Manish Agarwal has been sent to Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts to supervise the restoration and relief work in the forest areas. He said people in the affected areas will be provided the cooked food till the situation becomes normal. Agarwal has been deputed to monitor the flood situation as well as relief and rescue operations in Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore districts.