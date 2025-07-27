China Proposes Global Cooperation Body On AI

Premier Li Qiang announced the initiative when addressing the opening ceremony of the 2025 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai. Li emphasized the need for collaborative approaches to global AI governance to ensure that intelligent technologies are developed for the good of all.

More than 1,000 high-level representatives from upwards of 40 countries and international organizations attended the opening ceremony of the three-day event, themed "Global Solidarity in the AI Era".

Li said that the risks and challenges brought by AI development, such as machine hallucinations, deep fakes and AI proliferation, have aroused widespread attention. There is an urgent need to further consolidate a societal consensus on how to achieve a balance between development and security in the AI sector, he said.

Li said greater emphasis should be placed on collective governance to ensure that AI ultimately benefits humanity.

Given that global AI governance appears fragmented, it is essential to enhance coordination and alignment among countries around the world to establish a framework and rules for global AI governance with a broad consensus, he added.

Noting that China places great importance on global AI governance and actively participates in promoting multilateral and bilateral cooperation in this regard, the premier said the nation is willing to offer more Chinese solutions to the international community and contribute more Chinese wisdom to global AI governance.

In 2023, China proposed the Global AI Governance Initiative to promote an open, inclusive and fair approach to the development and governance of AI technologies. Last year, China proposed the AI Capacity-Building Action Plan for Good and for All to bridge the AI and digital divides, and to ensure the Global South benefits equitably from AI development.

China actively promotes open source development, and is willing to collaborate with countries around the world to promote progress in software and hardware technologies, intensify open source initiatives, and collectively propel AI development to higher levels, Li said.

Also on July 26, the conference adopted the Global AI Governance Action Plan, which calls on all parties to work in solidarity to advance AI development and governance.

