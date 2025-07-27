Interstate Closure
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster PSAP
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 91 is currently closed down, both lanes, at mm 30.6 north bound , due to a vehicle fire.
This incident is expected to last until fire is put out. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
