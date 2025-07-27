Mamata Banerjee Targets BJP Over 'Attack' On Bengali Migrant Family In Delhi
Her fresh target is the BJP-run Delhi government and the Delhi Police, whose administrative control comes under the Union government.
The Chief Minister, on Sunday evening, shared a video on her social media handle, claiming that a child and his mother, who belong to a migrant family from West Bengal's Malda district, were allegedly beaten up by the police in New Delhi.
"Atrocious!! Terrible!! See how Delhi Police brutally beat up a kid and his mother, members of a migrant family from Malda's Chanchal. See how even a child is not spared from the cruelty of violence in the regime of linguistic terror unleashed by the BJP in the country against the Bengalis! Where are they taking our country now?” Banerjee said in the post.
The IANS could not independently verify the contents of the video.
The Trinamool Congress supremo had been consistently raising the issue of harassment of Bengalis in BJP-ruled states and also accused the BJP of carrying out atrocities on migrant workers from Bengal.
Incidentally, Banerjee will kick off her language movement campaign against the BJP from Birbhum on Monday. She has also claimed that the Election Commission is planning to conduct a Special Intensive Revision of the voter list in West Bengal ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.
According to her, this is being done to terrorise the Bengalis and create a sense of fear among them. The BJP, on the other hand, slammed Banerjee for her statements and alleged her movement was aimed at protecting Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims who have entered the country illegally due to vote-bank politics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment