Workshop On Documentation And Distribution Of Vegetable Seeds

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ASMARA, Eritrea, July 27, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Ministry of Agriculture organized a workshop to discuss a draft resolution aimed at documenting and distribution of vegetable seeds developed at agricultural research centers and those entering the country through various means. The seminar was attended by Ministry staff from all regions and agricultural experts.

Mr. Tekleab Misgina, Director General of Regulatory Services at the Ministry of Agriculture, stated that the national committee established in 2024 to regulate the distribution and quality of various crops, cereals, and oil seeds has commenced its activities by developing a guideline to support its operations. In the first half of 2025, a guideline to regulate potato seed quality was prepared, and regulations for vegetable seed quality have been finalized.

Mr. Tekleab added that both domestically improved and imported vegetable seeds will be assessed through specific quality measures, documented, and issued certificates before being distributed to farmers.

At the workshop, participants discussed papers on the importance of documentation and regulation of vegetable seeds, and the significance of adhering to established guidelines and regulations. Extensive discussions followed the presentations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.