India-US NISAR Satellite To Launch On July 30, A Big Step For Global Space Partnership: Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that the upcoming launch of the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite marks a historic moment in India's space journey and global scientific partnerships.

Calling it "India's scientific handshake with the world", Dr Singh said the mission reflects the growing maturity of Indo-US collaborations and the expanding role of the ISRO in international space initiatives.

NISAR, India's first Earth observation mission developed in collaboration with the US, is set to be launched on July 30 at 5.40 p.m. from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The satellite will be launched aboard India's GSLV-F16 rocket. This will also be the first time that a GSLV rocket is being used to place a satellite in sun-synchronous polar orbit, a sign of the ISRO's advancing technical capabilities.

Addressing the media in the national capital, the minister said that NISAR is not just a satellite launch, but a powerful symbol of how two democratic nations can come together to serve global scientific needs.

"This mission will benefit not just India and the US but many countries around the world. It will provide critical data in areas such as disaster management, climate change, agriculture, and more," he said.

Developed jointly by the ISRO and the NASA over a decade, NISAR combines the technological strengths of both space agencies.

The NASA has contributed the L-band SAR system, a high-rate telecommunication subsystem, GPS receivers, and a 12-meter unfurlable antenna.

The ISRO has provided the S-band SAR payload, satellite bus, the GSLV-F16 launch vehicle, and all associated services.

Weighing 2,392 kg, the satellite will monitor the Earth's surface every 12 days -- helping detect even the slightest movements and changes.

Dr Singh said the mission aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of India as a“Vishwa Bandhu” or a global partner that works for the collective good of humanity.

He added that the satellite's data would be openly available to all users within one to two days of observation -- and even sooner in the case of emergencies.

This open-access policy will especially benefit developing nations that lack access to advanced Earth observation systems.