Egypt: President El-Sisi Reviews Progress Of Transport, Industry, And Infrastructure Projects

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Transport and Industry Lieutenant General Kamel El-Wazir, and Presidential Advisor for Financial Affairs Lieutenant General Ahmed El-Shazly.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy, said President El-Sisi was briefed during the meeting on the implementation status of projects under the Ministry of Transport and Industry, particularly those related to the railway system. This included Al-Arish –Taba railway line and the completion of Bir El-Abd–Al-Arish railway line projects that are expected to contribute significantly to the development of the Sinai Peninsula and to the establishment of a logistical corridor linking the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea.

The meeting also addressed updates on the development of seaports, given their pivotal role in the national development agenda. In this regard, the implementation progress of several key ports was reviewed, including Ras Sedr Port, Gargoub Port, Abu Qir Port, the Grand Port of Alexandria, the new El-Max Port, the continued development of Sokhna Port, the establishment of Taba Seaport, and ongoing development at Damietta Port.

The meeting further covered the progress in constructing the fourth metro line in Cairo and the high-speed electric train project. Additionally, efforts to develop and enhance industrial zones in Wadi Al-Saririya and Al-Motahhara in Minya Governorate, and northern Fayoum in Fayoum Governorate, were discussed. These initiatives fall within the broader framework of promoting industrial development in Upper Egypt and creating more job opportunities for local residents, especially in labor-intensive industries such as textiles and ready-made garments.

President El-Sisi emphasized the need to complete all projects according to their specified timelines. The President gave directives to continue efforts to accelerate the implementation of integrated developmental logistical corridors that link production areas to the developing seaports, transforming them into world-class, high-capacity hubs. This integration with Egypt's modern transportation network including roads, highways, and railways is vital for positioning Egypt as a global center for trade and logistics.

