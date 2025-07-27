UAE Residential Real Estate Transactions Projected To Grow At 2.66% CAGR Between 2025 And 2029, Says Global Study

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Arabian Gulf Properties: Long-Term Growth Underscores Investor Confidence in UAE's Urban Vision

Dubai, UAE, July 2025: As the UAE continues to implement its transformative urban agenda, the residential real estate sector is expected to register steady and sustained growth over the coming years.

According to Statista, the value of residential real estate transactions is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.66% between 2025 and 2029.

This trajectory reflects a robust outlook for the UAE's property market, buoyed by growing investor confidence, strong policy support, and the nation's continued appeal as a hub for economic opportunity and lifestyle excellence.

Arabian Gulf Properties, under the leadership of Chairman Badar Rashid Alblooshi, views this trend as a clear signal of the market's resilience and evolution. The company continues to advocate for urban development strategies that balance economic value with sustainable growth and inclusive community-building.

Commenting on the forecast, Badar Rashid Alblooshi stated:“This sustained market growth is a positive indicator for the real estate sector of the UAE. As demand matures and diversifies, developers must continue to innovate and deliver communities that serve the long-term aspirations of residents and investors alike.”

He continued:“At Arabian Gulf Properties, we see long-term value creation as the cornerstone of meaningful development. Our projects are guided by a commitment to quality, adaptability, and a deep understanding of urban needs-not just for today, but for the decades ahead.”

With an expanding portfolio of developments that prioritize livability, connectivity, and architectural integrity, Arabian Gulf Properties remains firmly positioned to support the next chapter of national growth. The company's strategic focus on mixed-use destinations, people-first design, and sustainable infrastructure places it at the forefront of the private sector's contribution to the UAE's evolving real estate landscape.

As the UAE prepares for a new phase of demographic and economic transformation, Arabian Gulf Properties affirms its role as a committed partner in shaping future-ready cities built on trust, value, and visionary planning.

About Arabian Gulf Properties:

Arabian Gulf Properties is a forward-looking real estate developer dedicated to creating high-quality, future-ready communities in the UAE. Guided by a philosophy of responsible urban development and long-term value creation, the company prioritizes sustainability, innovation, and community well-being.