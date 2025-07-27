FROM THE ALZHEIMER's ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE 2025: FRED AND BARBARA ERB FAMILY FOUNDATION HONORED FOR PHILANTHROPIC LEADERSHIP IN ALZHEIMER's RESEARCH

TORONTO, July 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Association ® honored the Fred and Barbara Erb Family Foundation with the Jerome H. Stone Philanthropy Award for Alzheimer's Research at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference ® 2025 (AAIC®) for their deep and unwavering contributions to advancing progress in Alzheimer's science.

Fred A. Erb grew his family's firm into Michigan's largest supplier of lumber and building materials. Fred's business success was matched by the values and commitment to philanthropy he shared with his wife, Barbara. Fred passed away in 2013, just before his 90th birthday, after living with Alzheimer's disease for 12 years. The Fred and Barbara Erb Family Foundation seeks improved prevention, management and treatment of Alzheimer's disease through leading research.

"We are honored to present the Jerome H. Stone Philanthropy Award for Alzheimer's Research to the Fred and Barbara Erb Family Foundation," said Joanne Pike, DrPH, Alzheimer's Association president and CEO. "For over 15 years, they have shown visionary leadership in advancing Alzheimer's research to help all those affected by this devastating disease. The Erb Family Foundation's unwavering dedication will have far-reaching impacts for decades to come."

"The Erb Family Foundation dreams of a world without Alzheimer's disease," said Leslie Erb Liedtke, a trustee of the Foundation who advises its Alzheimer's research efforts. "We continue to believe that our funding and support for critical research will help move the needle closer to finding treatments and, ultimately, a cure."

Since 2009, the Erb Family Foundation has partnered with the Alzheimer's Association on a wide variety of important research opportunities, including:



Zenith Fellows Award Program - These prestigious research grants are open to U.S. and international researchers who are making significant contributions to accelerating prevention and treatment of Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

Funding of Early Career Researchers through the International Research Grant Program - These grants are made to early-career researchers who are using novel approaches to study dementia and develop new treatments and prevention strategies. They also serve to attract and retain top scientists to dedicate their careers to Alzheimer's and dementia research.

The Fred and Barbara Erb Clinical Research Science Fellowships - In 2023, the Foundation made its largest ever investment in Alzheimer's and dementia research by establishing these prestigious clinical fellowships. This visionary grant program aims to jumpstart the careers of the next generation of researchers to accelerate breakthroughs in treatment and cure. In addition to a research grant, fellows receive an additional unrestricted stipend for professional development, which is critical for early-career investigators.

Anti-Amyloid Treatment in Asymptomatic Alzheimer's (A4) Study - This first trial to attempt to prevent Alzheimer's disease by keeping amyloid from being deposited in the brain was not itself successful, but it paved the way for today's innovative therapies that target the underlying biology of the disease. U.S. POINTER - The Erb Family Foundation is a leading supporter of the Alzheimer's Association U.S. Study to Protect Brain Health Through Lifestyle Intervention to Reduce Risk (U.S. POINTER). U.S. POINTER is one of the world's largest clinical trials to evaluate whether lifestyle interventions that target several risk factors at the same time can protect cognitive decline.

Fred and Barbara Erb were driven by a heartfelt desire to create a better world for future generations. Their commitment to giving back has shaped a lasting legacy for the health of the Great Lakes, support for Detroit area cultural institutions, and the advancement of Alzheimer's research, sustainable business practices, and democracy. Today, Fred and Barbara's shared interests, passions, and values are reflected throughout the Foundation's grantmaking and have left a lasting legacy across Southeast Michigan and the Great Lakes region.

The Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) is the largest international forum to advance dementia science and clinical practice. As a part of the Alzheimer's Association's research program, AAIC serves as a catalyst for generating new knowledge about dementia and fostering a vital, collegial research community.

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia - by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit alz or call 800.272.3900.

