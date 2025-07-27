Denver Plane Fire: One Injured, 90 Flights Delayed As American Airlines Passengers Evacuated - Here's What Happened
The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. local time as the Boeing 737 MAX 8 began its takeoff roll. According to American Airlines , the plane experienced a“mechanical issue” that caused the aircraft to decelerate abruptly. Blown tires and braking triggered a localized fire near the landing gear, prompting the crew to initiate an emergency evacuation.
“All 173 passengers and six crew members deplaned safely,” the airline said in a statement. One person sustained a minor injury and was transported to a hospital for evaluation. Five others were assessed at the scene but did not require further treatment.Video captures frantic escape
Dramatic footage shared on social media and reported by US media outlets shows thick smoke billowing from beneath the aircraft as passengers slid down emergency chutes and fled across the tarmac.
The Denver Fire Department responded swiftly and extinguished the fire. American Airlines confirmed that the affected aircraft was taken out of service for inspection by maintenance crews.FAA launches investigation
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA ) said the crew reported a“possible landing gear incident” during departure. The agency is investigating the cause of the failure.
Due to the emergency, a temporary ground stop was issued at Denver International Airport from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., delaying nearly 90 flights, according to data from FlightAware cited by Fox News.
What we know so far:
Flight: American Airlines Flight 3023 from Denver (DEN) to Miami (MIA)
Aircraft: Boeing 737 MAX 8
Time: Incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 26
Cause: Brake fire triggered by blown tires and deceleration during takeoff
Response: Emergency evacuation via slides; fire extinguished by Denver Fire Department
Casualties: One minor injury; no fatalities
FAA: Investigating possible landing gear failure
Delays: Temporary ground stop delayed about 90 flights
Rebooking: Passengers flown to Miami on a replacement aircraft
Authorities continue to investigate, and the aircraft remains grounded pending inspection.
