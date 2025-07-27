Restrictions On Movement Of Vehicles Imposed Amid Concert At Baku Olympic Stadium

MENAFN - AzerNews) Restrictions on the movement of vehicles from Heydar Aliyev Avenue and Nizami District, Khalil Rza Ulutürk Street towards the stadium have been imposed in connection with the concert program to be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium,reports citing the Intellectual Management Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

For the first time in Baku, world star Justin Timberlake will perform with a grand concert.

Co-organized by iTicket Production and DREAM Group International, the concert will take place at Baku Olympic Stadium on July 27. The event promises to deliver a unforgettable experience for music fans.

A standout artist of our era, Timberlake is not only a winner of 10 GRAMMY Awards but also a globally celebrated performer, known for hits like "Can't Stop the Feeling!", "SexyBack," and "Mirrors." He promises to deliver an unforgettable performance in Baku.

Timberlake is a versatile talent, shining as a singer, music producer, songwriter, and actor. Throughout his career, he has sold more than 54 million albums and 63 million singles globally, in addition to 70 million records while part of the boy band NSYNC.

He has been honored with ten GRAMMY Awards across various categories, including pop, dance, and R&B, for his solo works such as "Man of the Woods," "The 20/20 Experience," "FutureSex/LoveSounds," and "Justified," as well as for his collaboration with Jay-Z. With over 23 billion audio and video streams to his name, he has also received four Emmy Awards for his standout performances on "Saturday Night Live."

In addition to his musical achievements, Timberlake has lent his voice to characters in DreamWorks' popular animated series, TROLLS, including the latest installment, TROLLS BAND TOGETHER (2023). His song "Can't Stop the Feeling!" from the first movie was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2017. Timberlake recently unveiled his sixth studio album, "Everything I Thought It Was," which features 18 new tracks, including the singles "Selfish" and "No Angels."

During the upcoming concert, fans can look forward to hearing both timeless hits from Timberlake's extensive career and new songs from his latest album, available on all digital platforms.