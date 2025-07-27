House Committee, Cypriot Envoy Talk Ties, Region

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 27 (Petra) -Lower House Foreign Affairs Committee, chaired by MP Dina Bashir, met on Sunday with Cypriot Ambassador to Jordan, Sevag Avedissian, to explore ways to strengthen joint cooperation, mainly in parliamentary affairs.Bashir emphasized the "deep-rooted" Jordanian-Cypriot relations, lauding the two countries' "strong" ties and shared positions that serve common interests.Highlighting regional tensions, she praised Jordan's "pivotal" role, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, in promoting regional security and stability.The MP also stressed the importance of expanding economic cooperation and commended Cyprus's continued support to Jordan.For their part, Committee Deputy Chair Badr Harahsheh, Tourism and Antiquities Committee Chair MP Wasfi Haddad, and MP Ibrahim Tarawneh, head of the Mithaq Party bloc, reaffirmed Jordan's "firm and historic" stance on the Palestinian cause and its rejection of Israeli violations against the Palestinian people.The lawmakers denounced the Israeli Knesset's vote to impose sovereignty over the West Bank and Palestinian valley, describing the move as a blatant breach of international law and UN resolutions.The MPs praised Jordan's humanitarian role, led by His Majesty, in sending aid convoys to Gaza through the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization.The lawmakers commended Cyprus's support for the two-state solution and its efforts to back Jordan's positions in international forums, calling for enhancing cooperation in tourism and parliamentary exchange.Avedissian, in turn, expressed his country's appreciation for "strong" ties with Jordan and praised the Kingdom's leadership in promoting the region's stability, reiterating Jordan's status as a "key partner" to Cyprus and neighboring states.The diplomat also acknowledged Jordan's humanitarian support, including its recent participation in firefighting efforts in Cyprus and ongoing aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza.