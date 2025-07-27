403
Limited Humanitarian Aid Start Flowing Into Gaza - Eyewitnesses
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, July 27 (KUNA) -- Over the last few hours, limited humanitarian aid has started to flow into the Gaza Strip via Rafah and Karm Abu Salem crossings in the south of the enclave following Arab and international efforts.
A small number of aid trucks has been allowed into the territory amid relief aid airdrops, eyewitnesses told KUNA.
Aid trucks on Saturday reportedly started moving towards Gaza from Egypt after months of Arab and international pressure for the Israeli occupation to allow aid in the Gaza Strip.
However, Israeli occupation forces targeted scores of Palestinians while trying to get relief aid.
There have been mounting calls for the Israeli occupation to let more aid into the enclave following months of limited supply to two million people living in the besieged territory. (end)
