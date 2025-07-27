403
Türkiye Introduces Its Most Powerful Aircraft Bomb
(MENAFN) Türkiye revealed its most powerful conventional aircraft bomb, named GAZAP, at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 held in Istanbul.
This bomb features a warhead weighing 970 kilograms (2,000 pounds) and was developed by the National Defense Ministry's research and development (R&D) center.
According to an official speaking to a news agency, the bomb disperses 10.16 fragment explosions per meter (3.2 feet), significantly improving upon the previous standard of 3 meters (9.8 feet).
The bomb’s blast effect grants it a highly destructive power and it can be deployed from an F-16 fighter jet.
The official added, "The R&D center has modified the explosive and filler design." They also confirmed that "qualification and certification processes are complete and ready for use," indicating that the weapon is now operational.
In addition to GAZAP, information was shared about another bomb called NEB-2 Ghost, which also weighs 970 kg (2,000 pounds).
The official described NEB-2 as the "best bunker-buster in the field." Highlighting its capability, they noted that "normally, in nuclear power plants, US-made missiles penetrate 2.4 m (7.8 ft) of C35 (standard concrete). NEB-2 penetrates 7 meters of C50 (three times stronger concrete than in nuclear power plants)."
Similar to GAZAP, the NEB-2 bunker-buster bomb can be launched from an F-16 fighter jet.
During an aircraft test, the NEB-2 was dropped onto an island, where it penetrated 90 meters (295 feet) deep and caused landslides, gas leaks, and rock destruction across the island’s 160-meter (524 feet) diameter, the official explained.
Further enhancing its destructive power, the explosion of the NEB-2, which typically takes 25 milliseconds, was delayed to 240 milliseconds.
"The explosion, which normally takes 25 ms (milliseconds), was timed to 240 ms, making it more destructive," the official added.
