Minister Of Planning, Economic Development, And International Cooperation Discusses Future Economic, Trade, And Investment Relations With British Minister For International Development Between The Two Countries

H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, held a discussion session with Baroness Jenny Chapman, UK Minister of State for International Development, during the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting in South Africa. The meetings witnessed extensive discussions on the future of economic, trade, and investment relations between the two countries in light of their close partnership, as well as joint coordination in international forums to advance efforts to restructure the global financial system and review proposed efforts to restructure the working mechanisms of the United Nations, as well as discussing the outcomes of the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development in Seville.

During the meeting, both sides expressed their anticipation of the upcoming visit to Cairo announced by the UK Prime Minister's Office, which will represent a qualitative shift in bilateral Egyptian-British relations, elevating them to a strategic partnership level, in addition to its role in opening up avenues for cooperation across various levels between the two sides. It is also an extension of the strategic partnership between Egypt and the European Union, which was announced in 2024.

During the meeting, the two ministers agreed on the need to activate the recommendations issued by various international forums to restructure the global financial system, ensuring a more efficient and fair financial architecture, especially for developing countries, achieving greater transparency in financing mechanisms, and expanding concessional financing. They also discussed proposals for restructuring the working mechanisms of the United Nations system to make it more influential in the global economy, emphasizing the need to adopt comprehensive coordination and follow-up mechanisms to ensure sustainability and enhance national participation in UN efforts.

The meeting witnessed extensive discussions on various aspects of the partnership between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United Kingdom, particularly in terms of trade exchange, British investments in Egypt, economic relations, and development cooperation. H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat reaffirmed Egypt's keenness to develop these relations and build on the pioneering results achieved over the past years, particularly in food security, support for start-ups, and small and medium enterprises.

The two sides reviewed frameworks for bilateral cooperation in the field of development finance, the UK's contribution to financing development policies through the World Bank, as well as the role of UK Export Finance (UKEF) which supports project financing in Egypt, and the financing mechanisms provided by British International Investment (BII), which considers Egypt one of its priority markets.

In this context, the Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation reviewed preparations for launching the“National Narrative for Economic Development,” which is an executive program to promote structural transformation in the Egyptian economy toward tradable sectors, encourage foreign direct investment, industrial development, and support labor market and employment. H.E. noted that since March 2024, the government has implemented economic and structural reforms that have contributed to macroeconomic stability and created a favorable investment climate and business environment.

The two sides also discussed close cooperation within the framework of the Egyptian National Platform for Green Projects, the“NWFE” program, which focuses on linking water, food, and energy nexus, particularly through BII and its financing to support energy and green hydrogen projects. In addition to the UK's role in providing support and assistance to global climate funds, represented by the Climate Investment Funds (CIF) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF). Additionally, the meeting highlighted the launch of the“Green Growth: Egypt–UK” campaign in June 2025, which will continue until COP30 Climate Conference to accelerate green economy partnerships.

Given that the UK is one of the largest investors in Egypt in sectors in the energy, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods, and in light of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2024 between the Egyptian General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) and UKEF to strengthen investment relations, the two ministers explored the significant role of the Egyptian-British Business Association (BEBA) and the Egyptian-British Chamber of Commerce (EBCC) in connecting companies, facilitating investment, and enhancing trade exchange between the two countries.

For her part, the British Minister emphasized the diverse historical relations between the two countries, which share close ties and cooperation across various fields. H.E. also praised Egypt's significant efforts in addressing the humanitarian crisis facing Palestinians in Gaza and the role of the Egyptian leadership in delivering humanitarian aid to the Strip, affirming her country's full support for these efforts. She expressed her hope for reaching an immediate and sustainable ceasefire that would allow safe and regular delivery of aid.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation - Egypt.