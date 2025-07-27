Iranian Canadians Watch The Israel-U.S. War In Iran From Afar

MENAFN - The Conversation) The recent war waged by Israel and the United States on Iran killed at least 935 people and wounded another 5,332. There's currently a ceasefire , but the conflict shocked the world and has had unique impacts on Iranians in the diaspora.

Many Iranians in Canada were glued to their media feeds to stay close to Iran and their friends and families.

Based on preliminary interviews with 30 Iranian activists in Canada, many in the diaspora have experienced what they call“survivor's guilt.”

The interviews are part of a PhD study conducted online or in person by one of the authors of this story, Fateme Ejaredar, and supervised by co-author Pallavi Banerjee. The information from these interviews helps to untangle the roots of political tensions and evolving solidarities in the Iranian diaspora in Canada. For this research, 30 interviews were conducted, with seven followups after the conflict began on June 13, 2025.

A large share of the Iranian diaspora in Canada is comprised of activists who disavow the Islamic Republic. According to The New York Times, the Iranian diaspora includes“exiled leftists, nationalists, secular democrats, former prisoners, journalists, human rights advocates and artists.” This population of diasporic Iranians has been supporting progressive change in Iran.

There are also those who oppose the Islamic Republic in support of the deposed shah, a movement currently swayed by Reza Pahlavi , the son of Iran's last shah. They see the U.S. and Israel as liberators of the Iranian people . The current war resurfaced many of these tensions that continue to divide the diaspora.

The war has left Iranian activists in the diaspora contending with contradictions about both their standing as activists while mourning the assaults on their country, both from within and outside.

A demonstrator stands with their hands bound, mouth covered and face paint symbolizing abuse faced by women in Iran. Demonstrators lined the streets of several major Canadian cities on Oct. 29, 2022 as part of a worldwide 'human chain' in solidarity with antigovernment protesters in Iran. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Living in between homeland and hostland

Canada has the second largest Iranian diaspora in the world. Iran's tumultuous political climate has kept the diaspora on edge and divided since the 1979 revolution that deposed the shahs .

After the revolution, many left-wing and other opposition activists who resisted both the pre- and post-revolutionary regimes went into exile. Continued political repression and economic hardship later forced even more Iranians, including activists, to leave the country. Strife peaked again in 2022 during the “Woman, Life, Freedom” protests which deeply impacted the diaspora.

Matin, a participant in her 30s from Alberta (all names of interviewees are pseudonyms), said:

Read more: Iranian women risk arrest: Daughters of the revolution

Sociological research on migration and transnationalism has explained how those exiled from their homelands and living in diaspora reside in the“in-between lands.”

This is heightened when the homeland is in a state of political disarray, producing what sociologists have called “exogenous shocks” for the diaspora.

This is the unsettled feeling Iranians in the diaspora have been contending with for the last 45 years. They are constantly navigating life in between the homeland and hostland.

People hold signs during an Iranian women's freedom rally in Vancouver in October 2022. Thousands of people gathered for a rally before marching in downtown Vancouver to call on Iran to end laws requiring women to wear hijabs in public and to abolish the country's use of capital punishment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Fragmented nationalism

People's fragmented sense of nationalism can shape responses to upheavals in the homeland.

Many we spoke with struggle with their own interpretations of Iranian nationalism that clash with their disdain for the Islamic Republic. Their disdain is rooted in their own lived experiences under the regime - ranging from the loss of basic rights and freedoms, to harsh repression including imprisonment and torture for some, or simply an unfulfilled desire of living in a peaceful and free society.

Vida, an interviewee in her 30s who lives in Saskatchewan, said even though she despised the politics of the Islamic Republic and in the past had celebrated the death of key officials like Qasem Soleimani , the recent war has invoked some conflicting feelings about the death of military leaders.

She took pride in solidarities forged among the diaspora due to the war and interpreted it as nationalism. Vida said:

Even as the activists feel protective of their country because of the war, they also experience a deep sense of loss and guilt they have always felt in exile.

Tensions in the diaspora

Iran's relationship with the West has continued to be fraught .

The West, particularly the U.S., has leveraged Iran's repression of women to economically disable Iran through sanctions, breaking down possibilities of diplomacy between Iran and the U.S. But feminist scholars have argued this stance has only further empowered the authoritarian and patriarchal political forces in Iran. .

Iranian activists in the diaspora contend with both resisting the Islamic Republic's role in oppression of Iranians in Iran and the American role in marginalizing Iranians in Iran.

The 'Iran of our dreams'

The in-between spaces are precarious and unpredictable. But they also bring new possibilities and in this case, as many interviewees have indicated, acts of resistance from afar.

This can be further activated in moments of upheaval. And those living in the in-between spaces can often form new alliances and solidarities .

For many activist Iranians, the resistance in Palestine has been a source of inspiration since before the revolution of 1979 . Many participants in this study mentioned in their interviews how they have long felt solidarity with Palestinians, but they say since June 13, they have an even deeper understanding of their situation.

Zara, in her 40s from Ontario, said she now understands more deeply how the world could be indifferent towards those critiquing the actions of Israel, saying she feels:

Despite the desolation expressed by our interviewees about the war, many activists also expressed faith in resistance for freedom and justice that allows them to envision a different future.

Jamshid, in his 60s in British Columbia, shared his future vision of Iran. It is: