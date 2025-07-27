10 Special Courts Conducting Speedy Criminal Trials Against Mps, Mlas: Data

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) There are 10 Special Courts in nine States and Union Territories to fast-track criminal cases involving elected representatives like Members of Parliament and legislators, shows Ministry of Law and Justice data.

These courts were set up following a direction by the Supreme Court in 2017 to the Union government to establish Special Courts exclusively for criminal cases against MPs/MLAs, on the lines of Fast Track Courts (FTCs).

Initially, 12 such Special Courts were constituted in 11 States/UTs. Currently, 10 are functional in 9 States/UTs -- Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi (NCT).

On the front of improving judicial infrastructure for speedy trials, data shared by the Ministry shows that under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for judicial infrastructure the government allocated Rs 1,123.40 crores in 2024-25 and 1,051 in 2023-24.

In 2025-26, Rs 998 crore have been allocated out which Rs 50.48 crore have been utilised till June 30, 2025.

Earlier in 2023, unhappy with the slow pace of trials in Special Courts for criminal cases involving MPs and MLAs, the Supreme Court issued detailed guidelines to High Courts to expedite criminal cases against lawmakers.

The apex court directed High Courts to register a suo-motu case to monitor the progress of these cases.

The top court directed that a Special Bench of the High Court, headed by the Chief Justice or a bench assigned by them, will hear the suo-motu case and pass necessary orders for early disposal.

The Special Courts empowered to hear cases involving elected representatives have been mandated to prioritise cases based of the severity of the offence.

According to the priority, criminal cases punishable with death or life imprisonment are supposed to be on top of the list, followed by criminal cases punishable with five years' imprisonment or more and other cases.

The 10 Special Courts for hearing criminal cases against MPs and MLAs are part of a proposal of the Fourteenth Finance Commission to establish fast track courts for dealing with cases of heinous crimes, cases involving senior citizens, women and children.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal told the Lok Sabha recently that as on June 30, 2025, a total of 865 Fast Track Courts are functional across the country.

The 865 FTCs functioning across 21 State/UTs have a combined pendency of 14.38 lakh cases as on June 30, 2025.

The Minister of State said that the Central government had approved a Centrally-Sponsored Scheme for setting up Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) across the country, for the expeditious disposal of pending cases of rape and POCSO Act.

As on June 30, 2025, 725 FTSCs including 392 exclusive POCSO (ePOCSO) Courts are functional in 29 States/UTs, which have disposed of more than 3,34,000 cases since their inception.