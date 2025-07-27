10 Special Courts Conducting Speedy Criminal Trials Against Mps, Mlas: Data
These courts were set up following a direction by the Supreme Court in 2017 to the Union government to establish Special Courts exclusively for criminal cases against MPs/MLAs, on the lines of Fast Track Courts (FTCs).
Initially, 12 such Special Courts were constituted in 11 States/UTs. Currently, 10 are functional in 9 States/UTs -- Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi (NCT).
On the front of improving judicial infrastructure for speedy trials, data shared by the Ministry shows that under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for judicial infrastructure the government allocated Rs 1,123.40 crores in 2024-25 and 1,051 in 2023-24.
In 2025-26, Rs 998 crore have been allocated out which Rs 50.48 crore have been utilised till June 30, 2025.
Earlier in 2023, unhappy with the slow pace of trials in Special Courts for criminal cases involving MPs and MLAs, the Supreme Court issued detailed guidelines to High Courts to expedite criminal cases against lawmakers.
The apex court directed High Courts to register a suo-motu case to monitor the progress of these cases.
The top court directed that a Special Bench of the High Court, headed by the Chief Justice or a bench assigned by them, will hear the suo-motu case and pass necessary orders for early disposal.
The Special Courts empowered to hear cases involving elected representatives have been mandated to prioritise cases based of the severity of the offence.
According to the priority, criminal cases punishable with death or life imprisonment are supposed to be on top of the list, followed by criminal cases punishable with five years' imprisonment or more and other cases.
The 10 Special Courts for hearing criminal cases against MPs and MLAs are part of a proposal of the Fourteenth Finance Commission to establish fast track courts for dealing with cases of heinous crimes, cases involving senior citizens, women and children.
Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal told the Lok Sabha recently that as on June 30, 2025, a total of 865 Fast Track Courts are functional across the country.
The 865 FTCs functioning across 21 State/UTs have a combined pendency of 14.38 lakh cases as on June 30, 2025.
The Minister of State said that the Central government had approved a Centrally-Sponsored Scheme for setting up Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) across the country, for the expeditious disposal of pending cases of rape and POCSO Act.
As on June 30, 2025, 725 FTSCs including 392 exclusive POCSO (ePOCSO) Courts are functional in 29 States/UTs, which have disposed of more than 3,34,000 cases since their inception.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment