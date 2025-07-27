403
ECU Objects Allowing Russian Women’s Team in Chess
(MENAFN) The European Chess Union (ECU) has expressed strong opposition to a recent ruling by the International Chess Federation (FIDE), which permits the Russian women’s chess team to participate under a neutral flag at the 2025 World Team Championship scheduled in Spain this November.
The ECU argues that this decision breaches the sanctions framework ratified during the sport’s 2024 General Assembly held in Budapest.
Although certain exemptions were granted for “vulnerable groups,” including underage competitors and individuals with disabilities, the ECU clarified that these allowances do not extend to entire national teams.
The organization insists that the reintegration of a full team contradicts the agreed restrictions.
Following the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, FIDE had banned Russia and Belarus from team competitions in March 2022.
Nonetheless, players from both nations were still permitted to participate individually under neutral status.
The latest move represents a notable change in FIDE’s policy, as it confirmed that the Russian women’s team will be allowed to compete in the forthcoming championship in Linares, representing themselves under the FIDE flag and devoid of any national insignia.
The European chess authority emphasized that “This decision directly contradicts the most recent decisions of the FIDE General Assembly taken in Budapest,” highlighting the discord between the governing bodies on this matter.
