Death Toll From Starvation In Gaza Rises To 133
Gaza: The total number of deaths from hunger-related conditions in the Gaza Strip has increased to 133, after six new deaths caused by starvation and severe malnutrition, including two children, were reported in the past 24 hours.
Medical sources in Gaza told Palestinian news agency (WAFA) that 87 children were among the martyrs of the Israeli policy of starvation imposed on the Gaza Strip.
An estimated 900,000 children in Gaza are currently suffering from hunger, with around 70,000 having reached critical levels of malnutrition.
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has previously warned that malnutrition rates among children under the age of five doubled between March and June 2025, a situation worsened by the ongoing Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment