Death Toll From Starvation In Gaza Rises To 133

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The total number of deaths from hunger-related conditions in the Gaza Strip has increased to 133, after six new deaths caused by starvation and severe malnutrition, including two children, were reported in the past 24 hours.

Medical sources in Gaza told Palestinian news agency (WAFA) that 87 children were among the martyrs of the Israeli policy of starvation imposed on the Gaza Strip.

An estimated 900,000 children in Gaza are currently suffering from hunger, with around 70,000 having reached critical levels of malnutrition.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has previously warned that malnutrition rates among children under the age of five doubled between March and June 2025, a situation worsened by the ongoing Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip.