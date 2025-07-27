Israeli Reactions To Recognition Of State Of Palestine Are Hostile To Peace: Palestinian Foreign Ministry

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly condemned on Sunday the Israeli occupation's reactions to France's recent announcement of its imminent recognition of the State of Palestine, labeling them as "hostile to peace” and reflective of an ongoing rejection of political and negotiated solutions to the conflict.

In an official statement, the Ministry warned that such reactions only serve to perpetuate a cycle of violence, war, and regional instability, accusing Israeli officials of continuing to deny the legitimate and internationally recognized national rights of the Palestinian people, as enshrined in numerous United Nations resolutions.

These responses reflect a deep-rooted commitment to expansionist colonial agendas, the statement said, emphasizing that the Israeli occupation's actions on the ground, particularly in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and East Occupied Jerusalem, are part of a broader policy aimed at deepening crimes of genocide, starvation, displacement, and annexation.

The Ministry asserted that France's decision to recognize the State of Palestine is a political and legal obligation aligned with international law, the global consensus, and the two-state solution framework. It described such recognitions as victories for the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their ongoing struggle for self-determination, freedom, and independence.

The statement also underscored the importance of international and regional efforts to support the upcoming United Nations conference in New York, aimed at solidifying the realization of Palestinian statehood. The Ministry said that success in this endeavor would foster peace, stability, and prosperity for all peoples and countries in the region and beyond.